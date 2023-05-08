Russians taking people out of Tokmak and have fuel shortage – General Staff

Russian occupiers are "evacuating" their proteges and collaborators, as well as children with teachers and educators, from Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 8 May

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are carrying out the so-called evacuation of residents from temporarily occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhia Oblast to the city of Berdiansk. Representatives of the so-called local ‘authority’, collaborators, children, teachers, and educators are subject to this procedure. At the same time, the parents of the children are being threatened that the school year will not be credited if they refuse to ‘evacuate’ a child".

Details: At the same time, according to the Ukrainian military, queues for fuel are observed at petrol stations, and all drivers have been informed that no new fuel deliveries are planned.

In the village of Vesele, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local Russian "police station" is closed and not functioning. The day before, the so-called station was destroying all documentation, the General Staff notes.

