Media post photos of destruction in Kyiv after Russian attack with Shaheds

On the night of 7-8 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones, and a residential building in Kyiv was damaged by debris.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s national public broadcaster]; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "I visited a high-rise building that was hit by the wreckage of a Russian drone at night. Last night, the barbarians launched their most massive attack with kamikaze drones. They launched almost 60 Shaheds. 36 of them were flying towards the capital. All were shot down by air defence forces.

However, the wreckage of several drones damaged some public facilities and a residential multi-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district."

Details: Five people have been injured in the attack in two districts of Kyiv. Three of them were injured in a high-rise building. Two of the victims were hospitalised, and one of them underwent surgery.

Klitschko added that the city authorities will provide the necessary assistance to the victims and will promptly restore the damaged residential building following the findings of a special commission.

Background:

Several buildings across different parts of Kyiv were damaged in a nighttime Russian drone attack.

Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

Ukraine’s defenders destroyed all 35 Shahed drones launched at Ukraine overnight. The Air Force clarified that the Russian forces launched 35 attack drones at Kyiv Oblast.

