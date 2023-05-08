All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media post photos of destruction in Kyiv after Russian attack with Shaheds

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 May 2023, 11:45
Media post photos of destruction in Kyiv after Russian attack with Shaheds
Screenshot

On the night of 7-8 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones, and a residential building in Kyiv was damaged by debris.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s national public broadcaster]; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "I visited a high-rise building that was hit by the wreckage of a Russian drone at night. Last night, the barbarians launched their most massive attack with kamikaze drones. They launched almost 60 Shaheds. 36 of them were flying towards the capital. All were shot down by air defence forces.

However, the wreckage of several drones damaged some public facilities and a residential multi-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district."

Details: Five people have been injured in the attack in two districts of Kyiv. Three of them were injured in a high-rise building. Two of the victims were hospitalised, and one of them underwent surgery.

Klitschko added that the city authorities will provide the necessary assistance to the victims and will promptly restore the damaged residential building following the findings of a special commission.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Several buildings across different parts of Kyiv were damaged in a nighttime Russian drone attack.
  • Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.
  • Ukraine’s defenders destroyed all 35 Shahed drones launched at Ukraine overnight. The Air Force clarified that the Russian forces launched 35 attack drones at Kyiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: