Ukrainian forces down 35 out of 35 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have downed and destroyed all 35 Shahed drones the Russians deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7–8 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the General Staff: "On the night of 7–8 May, enemy forces once again attacked Ukraine, this time deploying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

35 out of 35 drones were destroyed by our Defence Forces."

Details: The Air Force said that all 35 drones targeted Kyiv Oblast from the north, in particular the Seshcha airfield in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Air defence personnel and military assets from the Tsentr (Centre) Command and units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed all 35 Shahed-136/131 drones.

The Air Force also reported that Russian forces deployed Tu-22m3 long-range bombers to attack Odesa Oblast, firing eight missiles from the area near Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea. Some of the missiles failed to reach their targets.

Previously:

Several buildings in different parts of Kyiv sustained damage as a result of a Russian overnight drone attack.

Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles in an attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

