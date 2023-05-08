All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces down 35 out of 35 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 07:30
Ukrainian forces down 35 out of 35 Russian Shahed drones overnight
DESTROYED DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: ARMY INFORM

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have downed and destroyed all 35 Shahed drones the Russians deployed to attack Ukraine on the night of 7–8 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the General Staff: "On the night of 7–8 May, enemy forces once again attacked Ukraine, this time deploying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

35 out of 35 drones were destroyed by our Defence Forces."

Details: The Air Force said that all 35 drones targeted Kyiv Oblast from the north, in particular the Seshcha airfield in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Air defence personnel and military assets from the Tsentr (Centre) Command and units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed all 35 Shahed-136/131 drones.

The Air Force also reported that Russian forces deployed Tu-22m3 long-range bombers to attack Odesa Oblast, firing eight missiles from the area near Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea. Some of the missiles failed to reach their targets.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously

  • Several buildings in different parts of Kyiv sustained damage as a result of a Russian overnight drone attack.
  • Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles in an attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: