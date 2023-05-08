All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service to conduct counter-sabotage measures in Kharkiv on 9 May

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 18:36
The Security Service of Ukraine will conduct counter-subversive measures in Kharkiv on 9 May.

Source: message of Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook 

Quote: "The Security Service of Ukraine will conduct counter-subversion measures in one of the districts of the city of Kharkiv on 9 May.

The military administration and other law enforcement structures with the involvement of military equipment, weapons and radio equipment will take part in the events in addition to the Security Service of Ukraine.

The purpose of the planned measures is to increase the security of the civilian population of Kharkiv, to strengthen the security of critical infrastructure facilities, as well as to identify and detain possible sabotage groups."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine emphasised they might be restricting the passage or drive-throughs of some streets of the city, checking citizens' documents, and monitoring road transport during counter-subversive measures.

