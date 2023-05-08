All Sections
Zelenskyy thanked defenders of Ukraine's sky: Partners see what weapons transferred to Ukraine are capable of

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 May 2023, 22:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Air Forces and other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that protect the sky; according to him, the partners see the effectiveness of the weapons transferred to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our defenders of the sky – the Air Force and other branches of troops involved in the defense against terrorists' missiles and Shaheds – are doing a great job these days! They inspire not only us. Our partners see what Ukrainians are capable of, what the weapons we have been given are capable of in our hands, and how effective we are when we act together for the sake of our common security."

Details: According to him, the success of Ukrainians in defence against Russian aggression is an antidote to other aggressions. He stressed that the world should see that a free nation is able to protect freedom from invaders.

"If we can do it, then others can do it. If they act as boldly, as accurately, and in the same unity with other free nations. I am grateful to each of our warriors who provides Ukraine with this result! I am grateful to every partner who helps our warriors with the weapons they need to be effective!" said the President.

At the same time, he separately noted the work of the soldiers of the 96th Kyiv Air Defence Missile Brigade.

