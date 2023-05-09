So-called policemen flee from temporarily occupied territories in south to avoid Ukrainian counteroffensive

So-called police officers serving under the occupiers are trying to flee from the southern territories of Ukraine to avoid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "As the National Resistance Center discovered, many collaborators from the occupation "police" of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblast have already written letters of resignation, planning to evacuate to the territory of the Russian Federation before the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In addition to the fear of being tried in a Ukrainian court for treason, police officers are also afraid of the prospect of joining the ranks of the occupying army."

Details: The NRC reported that the leadership of the occupation "police" is refusing to sign off resignation papers and has forbidden collaborators from leaving the settlements in which they "serve".

The NRC also added that police officers have been recalled from leave.

"Some collaborators have tried to arrange hospitalisation in local hospitals in order to avoid encountering the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but it is difficult for them to do so, because almost all the beds are occupied by wounded Russian soldiers," the NRC noted.

