Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence reportedly activated
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv, and air defence forces have reportedly been activated in the capital and the oblast.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "There is a missile threat! Air defence forces are operating against targets.
Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Maintain information silence – do not record or post the work of our defenders online."
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence forces are operating on the outskirts of Kyiv!"
Update: At 05:23, after explosions were heard in different districts of Kyiv, Kyiv City Military Administration reported again: "Air defence is active!"
Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May.
