Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence reportedly activated

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 05:06
Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence reportedly activated
AIR DEFENCE. STOCK PHOTO BY DEFENCE.UA

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv, and air defence forces have reportedly been activated in the capital and the oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "There is a missile threat! Air defence forces are operating against targets.

Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. 

Maintain information silence – do not record or post the work of our defenders online."

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence forces are operating on the outskirts of Kyiv!"

Update: At 05:23, after explosions were heard in different districts of Kyiv, Kyiv City Military Administration reported again: "Air defence is active!"

Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May.

