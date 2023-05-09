All Sections
Lukashenko immediately returned to Minsk with a bandaged hand after the parade in Moscow

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 May 2023, 19:37
Lukashenko immediately returned to Minsk with a bandaged hand after the parade in Moscow
Oleksandr Lukashenko, Photo: TASS agency

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, immediately returned to Minsk after the military parade organised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, without waiting for the end of all the celebrations.

Source: RBC, Belsat

Details: After the parade, Putin reportedly held an informal breakfast with parade guests from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; but there were no photos or videos with Lukashenko.

As the photos show, Lukashenko's hand was bandaged at the parade. Later it became known that Lukashenko was also taken by vehicle to the flower-laying ceremony in Alexandrovsky Garden.

 
Photo: Belsat

Updated at 19:30: Lukashenko arrived in Minsk to take part in Victory Day celebrations, but did not deliver a speech.

Background:

  • Despite fierce fighting and huge losses in the war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a parade in Moscow on 9 May 2023. Aircraft did not take part in it, as in 2022, and there was only one tank – a World War II-era T-34.
  • Despite the war, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, agreed to come to Putin’s parade.
  • Ukraine considers the participation of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the Russian "victory parade" in Moscow alongside the war criminal Vladimir Putin an immoral and unfriendly step.

