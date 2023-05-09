All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko immediately returned to Minsk with a bandaged hand after the parade in Moscow

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 May 2023, 19:37
Lukashenko immediately returned to Minsk with a bandaged hand after the parade in Moscow
Oleksandr Lukashenko, Photo: TASS agency

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, immediately returned to Minsk after the military parade organised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, without waiting for the end of all the celebrations.

Source: RBC, Belsat

Details: After the parade, Putin reportedly held an informal breakfast with parade guests from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; but there were no photos or videos with Lukashenko.

Advertisement:

As the photos show, Lukashenko's hand was bandaged at the parade. Later it became known that Lukashenko was also taken by vehicle to the flower-laying ceremony in Alexandrovsky Garden.

 
Photo: Belsat

Updated at 19:30: Lukashenko arrived in Minsk to take part in Victory Day celebrations, but did not deliver a speech.

Background:

  • Despite fierce fighting and huge losses in the war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a parade in Moscow on 9 May 2023. Aircraft did not take part in it, as in 2022, and there was only one tank – a World War II-era T-34.
  • Despite the war, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, agreed to come to Putin’s parade.
  • Ukraine considers the participation of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the Russian "victory parade" in Moscow alongside the war criminal Vladimir Putin an immoral and unfriendly step.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: