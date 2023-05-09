All Sections
"Insatiable society": Zelenskyy explains why Russia ramps up airstrikes on Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 17:42
Insatiable society: Zelenskyy explains why Russia ramps up airstrikes on Ukraine
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia has ramped up its missile and Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine because it has failed to deliver any significant victories – such as capturing the city of Bakhmut – to its people in time for 9 May. [On 9 May, Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism that has gained particular symbolic importance during Putin’s rule – ed.]

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy made the remarks during a press conference following his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Kyiv on 9 May. In particular, he said that the Russian military and political leaders have to keep "selling" the war to the Russian people, even in the absence of any significant victories on the battlefield.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is an insatiable society there, and we see them support various drastic measures, [and welcome] the rising death toll. They are always happy to see that.

They [Russian leaders – ed.] were unable to ‘sell’ Bakhmut, because they failed to capture it. This was their latest key operation: [capturing Bakhmut] by 9 May. Though unfortunately there is no longer a city [where Bakhmut once stood]: it has been razed to the ground."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

