All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Insatiable society": Zelenskyy explains why Russia ramps up airstrikes on Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 17:42
Insatiable society: Zelenskyy explains why Russia ramps up airstrikes on Ukraine
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia has ramped up its missile and Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine because it has failed to deliver any significant victories – such as capturing the city of Bakhmut – to its people in time for 9 May. [On 9 May, Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism that has gained particular symbolic importance during Putin’s rule – ed.]

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy made the remarks during a press conference following his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Kyiv on 9 May. In particular, he said that the Russian military and political leaders have to keep "selling" the war to the Russian people, even in the absence of any significant victories on the battlefield.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is an insatiable society there, and we see them support various drastic measures, [and welcome] the rising death toll. They are always happy to see that.

They [Russian leaders – ed.] were unable to ‘sell’ Bakhmut, because they failed to capture it. This was their latest key operation: [capturing Bakhmut] by 9 May. Though unfortunately there is no longer a city [where Bakhmut once stood]: it has been razed to the ground."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: