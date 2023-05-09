All Sections
Secretary of National Security Council: Zelenskyy hasn't yet approved final counteroffensive plan

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 20:16
Final plans for Ukraine’s counteroffensive have not yet been approved by the country’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

Quote from Danilov: "The office of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our country’s president, is in charge of the ultimate decision regarding the dates and directions [of the counter-offensive]. When people start talking, even people from respectable Western institutions, trust me: there are no people who know the full extent of our plans. Because the final plans have not yet been approved.

We have several options [for the counteroffensive]. They are all being considered. Decisions will be made depending on the circumstances that prevail at any given moment. There’s no need to expect, or not expect, anything.

We have already proven that we are an invincible nation, and we will definitely [win]. In no small part, thanks to the help of our partners."

Background:

  • In early April, Danilov said that no more than five people on the planet know where and when the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive will begin.

