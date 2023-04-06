All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 16:52
No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that no more than five people on the planet have information about where and when the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin. 

Source: Danilov in the interview with Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: To whether there are statements about, for example, the date of the start of the counteroffensive strategy of Ukraine, Danilov answered:

Advertisement:

Quote: "I can say that today there is a very limited number of people who have information on where, when, and how certain actions will be initiated on the territory of our planet. No more than three to five people...

And when people make certain statements, keep in mind that this may not be true.

When this or that military action begins, this or that military operation is information for a very limited circle of people."

More details: Danilov added that Ukrainians will notice when "everything begins". He added that "where, when and at what time" is a completely confidential question.

Background: 

  • In late March, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planning to conduct a counter-offensive on several fronts, but it all depends on the weather conditions. The Ukrainian troops are also waiting for the "right moment", and Reznikov believes it will happen in April or May.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that the narrative of a counteroffensive as a decisive battle is dangerous for Ukraine, because in the event of failure, those in the West who pushed Ukraine to compromise with Russia will strengthen their positions. According to him, if the spring counteroffensive is perceived as decisive, but does not lead to "100% liberation of Ukrainian territory", then "some may say that it was the last decisive battle, and now we have to think about an alternative scenario".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: