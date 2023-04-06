All Sections
No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 16:52
No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that no more than five people on the planet have information about where and when the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin. 

Source: Danilov in the interview with Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: To whether there are statements about, for example, the date of the start of the counteroffensive strategy of Ukraine, Danilov answered:

Quote: "I can say that today there is a very limited number of people who have information on where, when, and how certain actions will be initiated on the territory of our planet. No more than three to five people...

And when people make certain statements, keep in mind that this may not be true.

When this or that military action begins, this or that military operation is information for a very limited circle of people."

More details: Danilov added that Ukrainians will notice when "everything begins". He added that "where, when and at what time" is a completely confidential question.

Background: 

  • In late March, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planning to conduct a counter-offensive on several fronts, but it all depends on the weather conditions. The Ukrainian troops are also waiting for the "right moment", and Reznikov believes it will happen in April or May.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that the narrative of a counteroffensive as a decisive battle is dangerous for Ukraine, because in the event of failure, those in the West who pushed Ukraine to compromise with Russia will strengthen their positions. According to him, if the spring counteroffensive is perceived as decisive, but does not lead to "100% liberation of Ukrainian territory", then "some may say that it was the last decisive battle, and now we have to think about an alternative scenario".

