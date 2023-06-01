Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 42 strikes recorded in past day

During the past day, the Russians have carried out 10 attacks on hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, villages or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 42 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Krasnopil, Seredyna Buda, Shalyhine and Yunakivka hromadas were shelled.

Advertisement:

In the Krasnopil hromada, the Russians carried out artillery shelling from self-propelled howitzers (12 strikes). As a result of one of the attacks, windows in a two-storey house were shattered, and a farm warehouse and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

As a result of other shelling from self-propelled howitzers (8 strikes), a water tower was damaged.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, attacks from mortars (7 strikes) and self-propelled howitzers (4 strikes) were carried out.

The Russians carried out mortar attacks (6 strikes) in the Esman hromada.

They also fired mortars at the Seredyna Buda hromada. 2 strikes were recorded.

Mortar attacks were also recorded in the Yunakivka hromada (3 strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!