Mayor of Bakhmut: Bakhmut is ruins and ashes

Oleksii Reva, the Mayor of Bakhmut, has said that the occupiers wiped the city off the face of the earth, turning it into "ruins and ashes".

Source: Reva in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Today, Bakhmut is in ruins and ashes. It's hard to realise that the city we all loved so much has been wiped off the face of earth by the occupiers."

Details: Reva has said that after many months of war, the entire infrastructure in Bakhmut has been completely destroyed, with not a single building left standing.

He has stressed that "the enemy has destroyed everything", having ruined "the lives of tens of thousands of people".

Background: The Russian occupiers began fighting for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on 1 August 2022. As of 31 May 2023, the city was almost completely destroyed, but bloody battles for important tactical positions near its ruins continue.

At least 204 people, including 4 children, have been killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

