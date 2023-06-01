All Sections
Mayor of Bakhmut: Bakhmut is ruins and ashes

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 04:52
Bakhmut, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Oleksii Reva, the Mayor of Bakhmut, has said that the occupiers wiped the city off the face of the earth, turning it into "ruins and ashes".

Source: Reva in an interview with Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "Today, Bakhmut is in ruins and ashes. It's hard to realise that the city we all loved so much has been wiped off the face of earth by the occupiers."

Details: Reva has said that after many months of war, the entire infrastructure in Bakhmut has been completely destroyed, with not a single building left standing.

He has stressed that "the enemy has destroyed everything", having ruined "the lives of tens of thousands of people".

Background: The Russian occupiers began fighting for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on 1 August 2022. As of 31 May 2023, the city was almost completely destroyed, but bloody battles for important tactical positions near its ruins continue.

At least 204 people, including 4 children, have been killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

