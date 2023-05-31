All Sections
Over 200 civilians killed in Bakhmut since Russian invasion began

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 22:52
Bakhmut destroyed by Russian invaders. Photo from the Facebook page of the 93rd Brigade Kholodny Yar

At least 204 people, including four children, have been killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Reva, Mayor of Bakhmut, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We, the residents of Bakhmut, have lost a lot. But the worst losses are human lives. Since the beginning of the war, 505 of our residents, including 17 children, have suffered mine-blast injuries. Unfortunately, 204 people died, among them four children [as of 29 May 2023 - ed.]. "

Details: According to the mayor, before the full-scale invasion of Russia, about 80,000 people lived on the territory of the Bakhmut hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, villages or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], among whom 70,000 were residents of Bakhmut. 

As of 29 May, about 500 people remain in the city.

Background:

  • Russian invaders began fighting for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on 1 August 2023. As of 31 May, the city is almost completely destroyed, but intense battles for control over the city continue.

