All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv authorities specify kind of missiles that Russians attacked Kyiv with at night

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 05:04
Kyiv authorities specify kind of missiles that Russians attacked Kyiv with at night
KYIV CLINIC DAMAGED IN A MISSILE ATTACK

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that, according to the information available at the moment, the Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles at night. 

Source: Serhii Popko, quoted by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "The first day of summer. Children's Day. And the Ruscists have carried out another attack on the capital and killed people again! They are killing Ukrainian children.

This attack is connected with the aggressor presumably using ground-based tactical missile systems. Therefore, the missiles did not come from aircraft.

Advertisement:

Reportedly, they were cruise missiles and ballistic missiles (the number and type of weapons will be determined by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko has clarified that, according to available information, all the identified air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel.

However, the falling debris caused casualties and destruction.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

For instance, the debris fell on a polyclinic and a nearby multi-storey residential building in the capital's Desnianskyi district.

As a result, according to preliminary data, three people have been killed and up to ten others have been injured.

"The worst thing is that two children are dead," Popko said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the debris damaged a residential building and caused a fire in parked cars. Moreover, the debris fell on the roadway.

There are also injured people who received medical assistance. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: