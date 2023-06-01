All Sections
Kyiv authorities specify kind of missiles that Russians attacked Kyiv with at night

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 05:04
KYIV CLINIC DAMAGED IN A MISSILE ATTACK

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that, according to the information available at the moment, the Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles at night. 

Source: Serhii Popko, quoted by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "The first day of summer. Children's Day. And the Ruscists have carried out another attack on the capital and killed people again! They are killing Ukrainian children.

This attack is connected with the aggressor presumably using ground-based tactical missile systems. Therefore, the missiles did not come from aircraft.

Reportedly, they were cruise missiles and ballistic missiles (the number and type of weapons will be determined by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko has clarified that, according to available information, all the identified air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel.

However, the falling debris caused casualties and destruction.

For instance, the debris fell on a polyclinic and a nearby multi-storey residential building in the capital's Desnianskyi district.

As a result, according to preliminary data, three people have been killed and up to ten others have been injured.

"The worst thing is that two children are dead," Popko said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the debris damaged a residential building and caused a fire in parked cars. Moreover, the debris fell on the roadway.

There are also injured people who received medical assistance. 

