Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 06:20
Kyiv City Military Administration about aftermath of Russian missile attack on capital
THE AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON KYIV, PHOTO OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Kyiv City Military Administration has published information on casualties and destruction in three districts of the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: In particular, according to the information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, destruction and victims are in two districts of the capital.

In the Desnianskyi district,3 people were killed, including 2 children (aged 5-6 and 12-13).

Doctors took 7 people to the hospital, two more were treated on the scene.

Windows and doors were broken in the residential building. The balcony was blown off by the blast wave.

The explosions caused the following damage to non-housing stock:

  • debris falling on the children's outpatient clinic was recorded;
  • two schools were damaged by debris – windows and doors were broken;
  • the police station was also damaged;
  • the windows were blown out by the blast wave as a result of the debris falling on the kindergarten.

In the Dniprovskyi district, due to a Russian missile attack, 3 people were wounded, 2 of them were taken to the hospital.

In addition, thick smoke was observed in one of the residential buildings, as a result of the falling of burning debris, and the windows were blown out by the blast wave.

The explosions caused the following damage to non-housing stock:

  • debris fell on the administrative building;
  • damaged parked cars, several vehicles burned;
  • the debris fall was recorded in the yards, on the road, and in green areas.

Additionally, in the Darnytskyi district, the windows in one of the houses were blown out due to the blast wave caused by the falling debris.

The explosions caused the following damage to non-housing stock:

  • a hot water pipeline damaged;
  • the debris fell on a non-residential building, destruction was recorded on the ground floor;
  • debris fell in the yards and on the road.

