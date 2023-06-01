Occupiers turn Enerhodar into military logistics base

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reports that the invaders do not heed the calls of the IAEA and world leaders and continue to turn Enerohdar into a military logistics base.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite numerous calls from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers continue to turn the temporarily captured Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast into a military logistics base."

Details: According to the headquarters, the invaders use the Factory of Non-standard Equipment and Pipelines to repair their military equipment, and the Special Construction Factory and the House-building Plant were turned into a warehouse for military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

