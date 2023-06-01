All Sections
Occupiers turn Enerhodar into military logistics base

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 07:55
Occupiers turn Enerhodar into military logistics base
Stock photo: Army Inform

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reports that the invaders do not heed the calls of the IAEA and world leaders and continue to turn Enerohdar into a military logistics base.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite numerous calls from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers continue to turn the temporarily captured Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast into a military logistics base."

Details: According to the headquarters, the invaders use the Factory of Non-standard Equipment and Pipelines to repair their military equipment, and the Special Construction Factory and the House-building Plant were turned into a warehouse for military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

