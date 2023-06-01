All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers turn Enerhodar into military logistics base

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 07:55
Occupiers turn Enerhodar into military logistics base
Stock photo: Army Inform

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reports that the invaders do not heed the calls of the IAEA and world leaders and continue to turn Enerohdar into a military logistics base.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite numerous calls from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers continue to turn the temporarily captured Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast into a military logistics base."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the headquarters, the invaders use the Factory of Non-standard Equipment and Pipelines to repair their military equipment, and the Special Construction Factory and the House-building Plant were turned into a warehouse for military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: