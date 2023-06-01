All Sections
Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 occupiers in one day

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 09:15
Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 occupiers in one day
PHOTO: General Staff

As of 1 June 2023, Russia has lost more than 208,000 soldiers, 7,478 anti-aircraft missiles, 3,474 artillery systems, and 3,131 drones in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 208,370 (+460) military personnel 
  • 3,804 (+2) tanks
  • 7,478 (+6) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,474 (+14) artillery systems 
  • 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 333 (+0) air defence systems
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters 
  • 3,131 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,107 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 6,239 (+9) vehicles and tankers
  • 458 (+4)  special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

