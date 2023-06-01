Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 occupiers in one day
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 09:15
As of 1 June 2023, Russia has lost more than 208,000 soldiers, 7,478 anti-aircraft missiles, 3,474 artillery systems, and 3,131 drones in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 208,370 (+460) military personnel
- 3,804 (+2) tanks
- 7,478 (+6) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,474 (+14) artillery systems
- 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 333 (+0) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,131 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,107 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,239 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 458 (+4) special vehicles
The data is being ascertained.
