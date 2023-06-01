Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 occupiers in one day

As of 1 June 2023, Russia has lost more than 208,000 soldiers, 7,478 anti-aircraft missiles, 3,474 artillery systems, and 3,131 drones in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 208,370 (+460) military personnel

3,804 (+2) tanks

7,478 (+6) armoured combat vehicles

3,474 (+14) artillery systems

575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

333 (+0) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,131 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

1,107 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,239 (+9) vehicles and tankers

458 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

