In Moldova, Zelenskyy names three steps Europe should take to help Ukraine win

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 13:25
In Moldova, Zelenskyy names three steps Europe should take to help Ukraine win
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

In his speech at the European Political Community (EPC) summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of a plan familiar to Europe that will enable Ukraine to deal with Russian aggression.

Source: reports from Moldova by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: President Zelenskyy, who opened the discussion after a speech by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, expressed confidence that his reasoning would be familiar to Ukraine’s partners. "Each of you knows this," he said, addressing the leaders of nearly 50 nations who had gathered at Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca near Chișinău.

According to Zelenskyy, there are three steps and essentially three areas of assistance.

Quote: "The first is complete protection from Russian terror, primarily on the ground, but also in the sky," he explained, calling on the West to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft and air defence systems that will allow Ukraine to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Secondly, Zelenskyy called on the world to be clear about all manifestations of Russian aggression, not only in Ukraine, and cited the example of the Russian occupation of Moldova.

Quote: "We all see where the aggression comes from, who the aggressor is. Russia has chosen the path of aggression... But the Russian contingent has been in Transnistria for over 30 years. And how long will it remain there? This question must be answered," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU is the third element of overcoming aggression. "At the NATO summit, there should be a clear path to membership and security guarantees should be approved, and in the autumn, negotiations should also begin at the EU."

Zelenskyy is also convinced that in the long term, not only Moldova and Georgia but also Belarus will gain a place in the EU.

Reminder:

After arriving at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would be working on the fighter jet coalition and would propose a Patriot coalition at the meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

