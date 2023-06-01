All Sections
Air Forces explain why Ukraine cannot attack dislocation points of Russian Iskander systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 June 2023, 14:52
Air Forces explain why Ukraine cannot attack dislocation points of Russian Iskander systems
Yurii Ihnat, Photo: Ukrinform

Kyiv is not able to launch attacks on dislocation points of operative-tactical complexes located in Russia since it would violate the commitments Ukraine made to its international partners.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrinform

Quote: "We do not attack targets located on Russian territory . The leadership of Ukraine insists that we have a strategy – we have promised to our partners not to launch attacks [on Russia – ed.] with the armament they are supplying us with."

Details: Meanwhile, in cases where the missiles are launched from temporarily occupied territories, Ukraine will use all armament it has.

Herewith, Ihnat remarked that Russia has a deficit in the Iskander missiles, otherwise more of them would be launched during attacks. "They have a deficit. Were they not saving them, they would use hundreds," Ihnat explained.

For reference: The Iskander missile complex is designed for striking small-sized and planar targets with combat units in conventional equipment in the interior of the operative territory of enemy forces. It may be used as a transportation means for tactical nuclear weapons.

Most likely targets of the Iskander are means of fire damage (missile complexes, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery); means of anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence; aircrafts and helicopters on air bases; command points and communication centres; crucial civic infrastructure facilities.

