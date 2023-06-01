All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Forces explain why Ukraine cannot attack dislocation points of Russian Iskander systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 June 2023, 14:52
Air Forces explain why Ukraine cannot attack dislocation points of Russian Iskander systems
Yurii Ihnat, Photo: Ukrinform

Kyiv is not able to launch attacks on dislocation points of operative-tactical complexes located in Russia since it would violate the commitments Ukraine made to its international partners.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrinform

Quote: "We do not attack targets located on Russian territory . The leadership of Ukraine insists that we have a strategy – we have promised to our partners not to launch attacks [on Russia – ed.] with the armament they are supplying us with."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, in cases where the missiles are launched from temporarily occupied territories, Ukraine will use all armament it has.

Herewith, Ihnat remarked that Russia has a deficit in the Iskander missiles, otherwise more of them would be launched during attacks. "They have a deficit. Were they not saving them, they would use hundreds," Ihnat explained.

For reference: The Iskander missile complex is designed for striking small-sized and planar targets with combat units in conventional equipment in the interior of the operative territory of enemy forces. It may be used as a transportation means for tactical nuclear weapons.

Most likely targets of the Iskander are means of fire damage (missile complexes, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery); means of anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence; aircrafts and helicopters on air bases; command points and communication centres; crucial civic infrastructure facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: