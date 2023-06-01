All Sections
Putin's press secretary says attacks on Belgorod Oblast have no impact on war with Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 14:58
Putin's press secretary says attacks on Belgorod Oblast have no impact on war with Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov, PHOTO: Russian propaganda agency TASS

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said that attacks on Belgorod Oblast have no impact on the so-called "special operation", as Russia calls the war against Ukraine.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Peskov has stated that the situation with the attacks on Belgorod Oblast cannot affect the course of the "special operation" in general.

At the same time, he said that it was not his place to talk about "peculiarities".

As for the evacuation, Peskov has said that the regional authorities are working on it, and they are constantly in touch with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Background: On 1 June 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they were conducting another operation on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The fighters recorded a video message and reported they were going toward Shebekino.

