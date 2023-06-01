Closed shelter in Kyiv: Law enforcers conduct searches in Kyiv City State Administration

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the police are conducting searches in Kyiv City State Administration in connection with residents' statements about a shelter being closed during the Russian night attack that killed three people.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Maksymets: "Investigative actions are currently underway at Kyiv City State Administration. In particular, searches are being conducted at the Department of Municipal Security and Healthcare."

Details: Earlier, law enforcement officers searched a medical facility where a bomb shelter was closed during the air-raid warning and the attack, as well as the building of Desnianskyi District State Administration.

Why this is important: Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital, whose wife was killed in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigative actions in the medical facility where the shelter was closed during the Russian missile attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, later also announced that the Kyiv police have started criminal proceedings under Art. 367.2 of the Criminal Code (Official negligence that caused serious consequences).

Only 2 weeks ago, in the middle of May, during a large-scale Russian attack, residents of the capital complained about a large number of shelters being closed.

On 17 May, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that all shelters in Kyiv would be inspected and opened, because a closed shelter during war is a crime.

On the morning of 1 June, Ukrainska Pravda asked the Kyiv City State Administration whether the inspection had been carried out, what percentage of shelters had been inspected and what the overall results of the inspection were. Ukrainska Pravda will share the answer as soon as it is received.

Background:

On 1 June, Russian missile fragments fell in Kyiv, killing three people. A child is among those killed.

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers once again used missiles of the operational-tactical missile system Iskander on the objects of civil and critical infrastructure of the capital and Kyiv Oblast at night. According to preliminary data, 10 out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force.

