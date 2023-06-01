Investigative actions underway in hospital where shelter was not opened at night

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigative actions in the medical facility where the shelter was closed during the Russian missile attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Maksymets: "Right now, investigative actions are being carried out in the medical facility in Desnianskyi district, which did not open the doors of the shelter to people. The Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office has already registered a case in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the fact of official negligence that caused grave consequences."

Details: Maksymets has said that the officials of the medical institution responsible for the operation and maintenance of the shelter are currently being questioned to find out who was directly responsible for opening the shelter during the air-raid warning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has also posted on Telegram that specialists from the municipal security department had arrived at the scene to find out why there was no access to the shelter at the clinic.

Quote from Klitschko: "The responsibility for the operation of the shelter lies with the head of the medical facility and the head of the district administration, who must control the operation of the shelters that are on the city map and should be operational. All decisions on the actions of the responsible persons will be made today and immediately."

Details: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, also said later that the Kyiv police had already initiated criminal proceedings under Article 367.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused grave consequences) because of the closed bomb shelters during the nighttime missile attack on the capital.

Quote from Klymenko: "As part of the investigation, we will find and bring to justice all those responsible. In addition, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, will regularly inspect the accessibility and condition of bomb shelters in all settlements of the country."

The police also opened proceedings under Art. 135.3 of the Criminal Code (leaving in danger). The investigation is ongoing.

Why this is important: Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital, whose wife was killed in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

Background:

On 1 June, Russian missile fragments fell in Kyiv, killing three people. A child is among those killed.

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers once again used missiles of the operational-tactical missile system Iskander on the objects of civil and critical infrastructure of the capital and Kyiv Oblast at night. According to preliminary data, 10 out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force.

