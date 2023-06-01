All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bomb shelters in Kyiv will always be open – Kyiv City State Administration

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 17:18
Bomb shelters in Kyiv will always be open – Kyiv City State Administration
Screenshot from press briefing

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that there is no other solution than to keep all bomb shelters in the city open at all times.

Source: Roman Tkachuk, head of the Department of Municipal Safety of the Kyiv City State Administration, at a press briefing on 1 June

Quote: "Today the decision was made to have them [the shelters – ed.] open at all times. Earlier, it had been argued that we cannot keep them open all the time, since they were recently repaired and homeless people would use them as shelters…

Advertisement:

But we have no other solution than to keep the bomb shelters open all the time, as in the past few days Russia has been attacking us with ballistic missiles."

Details: Tkachuk reported that inspections of bomb shelters have been carried out since 2014. Almost 13,000 basements were inspected in Kyiv during this period, but only about 3,500 of them meet the basic requirements and can be used as defensive structures.

He added that the newest bomb shelter in Kyiv was built in 1985.

Background:

  • Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital whose wife was killed in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them. The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigations at the medical facility where the shelter was closed during the Russian missile attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.
  • The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, later also announced that the Kyiv police have started criminal proceedings under Art. 367.2 of the Criminal Code (Neglect of official duties that caused serious consequences).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: