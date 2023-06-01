Zelenskyy provides explanation for creation of Patriot coalition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the creation of a coalition of suppliers of Patriot systems is a necessary condition for Ukraine to successfully pass the period before receiving F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy, answering the questions of European Pravda at the end of the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Western partners, primarily the USA, for agreeing to provide F-16s to Ukraine, although, according to him, some partners had to be "pressured" into doing this. However, he recalled that combat aircraft would be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine only after a certain period of time.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need modern fighter jets; it is not just a matter of our defence. This is a matter of the safety of our people. But we still have to live to see the fighter jets. We definitely will do it, but we need protection for this," he said.

Quote: "Until we have planes, we need more Patriots. Why Patriots? Because they are capable of shooting down all types of Russian missiles. That's all. We have many other systems, but Patriots are Patriots," the president added.

Background: As reported, at the summit in Moldova, Zelenskyy called for the creation of the Patriot coalition. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands also supported this idea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





