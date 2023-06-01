All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy provides explanation for creation of Patriot coalition

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 19:01

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the creation of a coalition of suppliers of Patriot systems is a necessary condition for Ukraine to successfully pass the period before receiving F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy, answering the questions of European Pravda at the end of the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Western partners, primarily the USA, for agreeing to provide F-16s to Ukraine, although, according to him, some partners had to be "pressured" into doing this. However, he recalled that combat aircraft would be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine only after a certain period of time.

Quote: "We need modern fighter jets; it is not just a matter of our defence. This is a matter of the safety of our people. But we still have to live to see the fighter jets. We definitely will do it, but we need protection  for this," he said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Until we have planes, we need more Patriots. Why Patriots? Because they are capable of shooting down all types of Russian missiles. That's all. We have many other systems, but Patriots are Patriots," the president added.

Background: As reported, at the summit in Moldova, Zelenskyy called for the creation of the Patriot coalition. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands also supported this idea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: