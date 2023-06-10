All Sections
Russian Shahed attack: air defence activated over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 00:10
Russian Shahed attack: air defence activated over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts
A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Screenshot

An air-raid warning was announced in a number of regions this evening, and the activation of air defence over Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts was subsequently reported.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: The command reported that air defence is in operation in the skies over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts.  

Quote: "The enemy is attacking with Shahed-136/131 assault drones," the military notes.

They also added that debris may fall as a result of aerial combat, causing buildings and other facilities to catch fire.

"Stay in shelters, and don’t film the air defence operating or post [videos]!" Operational Command Pivden urged. 

Advertisement: