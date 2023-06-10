All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: over 130 explosions, one wounded

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 01:46
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: over 130 explosions, one wounded
The Russians fired 16 times on hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 133 explosions recorded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka came under Russian fire. 

Yunakivka hromada was shelled with self-propelled artillery systems (four explosions). As a result of the shelling, one local resident was wounded, and one private house, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged.

Russians fired mortar shells at Nova Sloboda hromada, causing seven explosions. 

The occupiers also used mortars (39 explosions), artillery systems (10 explosions) and grenade launchers (20 explosions) to attack Bilopillia hromada.

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, there was a mortar attack (five explosions) and artillery shelling from a self-propelled artillery system (seven explosions).

Russians fired mortar bombs at Myropillia hromada (four explosions).

There was mortar bombardment (26 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions) in Krasnopillia hromada.

The invaders dropped three bombs on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

