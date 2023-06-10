Ukrainian defenders kill 900 more occupiers

Ukrainian defenders killed another 890 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 artillery systems during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 10 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 214,660 (+890) military personnel

3909 (+8) tanks

7,607 (+7) armoured combat vehicles

3,717 (+15) artillery systems

600 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

362 (+3) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+0) helicopters

3,263 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs

1,176 (+5) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,428 (+18) vehicles and tankers

507 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!