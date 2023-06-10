All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force downs 20 Shahed drones and 2 cruise missiles overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 09:21
INFOGRAPHIC: AIR FORCE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the downing of 20 Shahed drones and two missiles overnight on 9-10 June.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: Russian forces attacked one of the operational airfields in Poltava Oblast on the night of 9-10 June, and Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts were also attacked.

In total, Russian forces launched eight land-based missiles of various types from the northern and southern fronts and 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities.

Ukrainian Air Force air defence assets and personnel falling under the responsibility of Air Commands Skhid (East), Centre and Pivden (South), in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed two cruise missiles (type to be confirmed) and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The attack lasted from 23:00 on 9 June to 05:00 on 10 June.

In addition, on 9 June, the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 Russian operational-tactical level UAVs (Orlan-10, Zala, Supercam).

