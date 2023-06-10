All Sections
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: All Ukrainian commanders are optimistic, so tell Putin that

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 16:15
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: All Ukrainian commanders are optimistic, so tell Putin that
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all Ukrainian commanders are optimistic about the counteroffensive. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Saturday at a press conference in Kyiv after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, answering questions about the progress of the counteroffensive, reports Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "Every day, I am in touch with our commanders of various fronts – Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskalev, Naiev, Zaluzhnyi [commanders of operational strategic groups – ed.]. Everyone is optimistic. So tell Putin that...

From my point of view, counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. At what stage – I will not say in detail. And I think we will feel it."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that he "wouldn't trust Telegram channels and Putin".

"You have to trust our military," he said.

Background: On 9 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had begun. At the same time, he claims that "in no part of the hostilities did the Ukrainian troops achieve their goals."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

