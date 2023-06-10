All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy about French, German and Polish leaders: I hope they are thinking about Ukraine joining NATO

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 16:33
Zelenskyy about French, German and Polish leaders: I hope they are thinking about Ukraine joining NATO
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the leaders of France, Germany and Poland will think about how to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO during the meeting scheduled for Monday.

Source: Zelenskyy on Saturday at a press conference after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Sunday, he would have a telephone conversation with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in which they will discuss the upcoming meeting of the Polish President with the leaders of Germany and France.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tomorrow, I will have a conversation with the President of Poland; I think he will tell me what this meeting is about.

Let's hope that our colleagues are thinking about how to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO. Or not, let's see."

Background: Politico reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda will arrive in Paris next Monday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The dinner meeting is expected to focus on Ukraine's bid for NATO membership and security guarantees from allies ahead of the Alliance's summit in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: