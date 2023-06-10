All Sections
Zelenskyy about French, German and Polish leaders: I hope they are thinking about Ukraine joining NATO

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 16:33
Zelenskyy about French, German and Polish leaders: I hope they are thinking about Ukraine joining NATO
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the leaders of France, Germany and Poland will think about how to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO during the meeting scheduled for Monday.

Source: Zelenskyy on Saturday at a press conference after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Sunday, he would have a telephone conversation with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in which they will discuss the upcoming meeting of the Polish President with the leaders of Germany and France.

Quote: "Tomorrow, I will have a conversation with the President of Poland; I think he will tell me what this meeting is about.

Let's hope that our colleagues are thinking about how to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO. Or not, let's see."

Background: Politico reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda will arrive in Paris next Monday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The dinner meeting is expected to focus on Ukraine's bid for NATO membership and security guarantees from allies ahead of the Alliance's summit in July.

