Canada supported Ukraine's accession to NATO "as soon as conditions allow for it"

During the meeting in Kyiv on 10 June, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada adopted a declaration in which Ottawa supports Ukraine's accession to NATO "as soon as conditions allow for it".

Source: The text of the declaration was published by the Office of the President of Ukraine on 10 June, reports European Pravda.

Details: As mentioned, within NATO, Canada emphasises that Ukraine has the right to choose its own security measures. At the same time, Canada continues to focus on immediate support to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

According to the document, Canada fully supports the Ukraine-NATO Council as a platform for further strengthening and expansion of current cooperation with the aim of facilitating the implementation of Ukraine's path to the Euro-Atlantic family in accordance with the Bucharest Declaration.

Quote: "Canada supports Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as conditions allow for it. Ukraine and Canada look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the text of the declaration reads.

Previously: Ukraine signed similar declarations with more than 15 countries of the Alliance. Not all of them support the quick accession of Ukraine to NATO. Some agreed only to repeat the Alliance's official position that Ukraine has a Euro-Atlantic future and will join NATO at some point in the future.

As part of a tour to European capitals in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted declarations supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO with the leaders of Italy, Germany and France.

