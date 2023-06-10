Occupiers are trying to hide their losses in Berdiansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that in occupied Berdyansk, the Russians are trying to conceal their heavy losses.

Source: report from the General Staff

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses, which he tries to hide.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers closed the territory in the western part of the city around the city mortuary for visitors.

On the territory of the mortuary itself, a cluster of up to ten sanitary cars and several refrigerator cars was noted. The movement of medical vehicles northward to the firing line continues."

