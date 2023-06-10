All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Area of flooded territories in Kherson Oblast has halved

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 22:57
Area of flooded territories in Kherson Oblast has halved

The level of flooding in Kherson Oblast following the Russian occupiers’ destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has dropped by 27 cm over the course of the day. The area of flooded territories has already halved.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in a video message

Quote: "Compared to this morning, the average level of flooding has dropped by 27 cm and is now 4.45 m.

The area of flooded territories has almost halved. The water has departed from Mykolaivka, Lviv and Olhivka in the Beryslav district. 32 settlements on the right bank remain flooded. 3,784 houses are underwater."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin said that as of Saturday evening, 2,699 people have been evacuated from dangerous settlements, including 178 children and 67 people with limited mobility.

"The situation remains critical on the temporarily occupied left bank. 14 settlements are currently flooded there. The occupation authorities are not carrying out evacuation measures," he said.

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: