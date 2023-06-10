All Sections
Area of flooded territories in Kherson Oblast has halved

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 22:57
Area of flooded territories in Kherson Oblast has halved

The level of flooding in Kherson Oblast following the Russian occupiers’ destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has dropped by 27 cm over the course of the day. The area of flooded territories has already halved.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in a video message

Quote: "Compared to this morning, the average level of flooding has dropped by 27 cm and is now 4.45 m.

The area of flooded territories has almost halved. The water has departed from Mykolaivka, Lviv and Olhivka in the Beryslav district. 32 settlements on the right bank remain flooded. 3,784 houses are underwater."

Details: Prokudin said that as of Saturday evening, 2,699 people have been evacuated from dangerous settlements, including 178 children and 67 people with limited mobility.

"The situation remains critical on the temporarily occupied left bank. 14 settlements are currently flooded there. The occupation authorities are not carrying out evacuation measures," he said.

