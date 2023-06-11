All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence says they still do not know whereabouts of prisoners handed over to Hungary by Russia

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 00:53
Ukraine's intelligence says they still do not know whereabouts of prisoners handed over to Hungary by Russia
ANDRII YUSOV, PHOTO OF UKRINFORM

As of now, Ukraine does not have any information about the location of the prisoners of war (POWs) handed over to Hungary, as previously announced by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As of now, we have no information that the fact (handing POWs over to Hungary – ed.) has happened, that the captives are already on the territory of this country (Hungary – ed.) and are free.

Since Ukraine is a civilised state, the most important things for us are people and human lives. We hope that some Ukrainians will be free as a result of these manipulations by the aggressor state."

Details: Yusov emphasised that Ukraine would find out the details by conducting talks with all parties involved in the process of handing over the servicemen.

"The topic is sensitive, any word can affect the result here. We will talk with all the participants in this process and find out the details," said the representative from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

Yusov also noted that the Kremlin is not complying with the Geneva Conventions.

"The fact remains that Russia does not comply with humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, but uses them and manipulates them in its own interests," he said.

Background:

  • Zsolt Semjén, Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister for Religious Affairs, confirmed the handover of 11 Transcarpathian Hungarian prisoners of war, which had previously been reported by the Russian Orthodox Church.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to information from the Hungarian authorities concerning the handover of 11 prisoners of war who are ethnic Hungarians from the Zakarpattia (Transcarpathian) Oblast of Ukraine.

