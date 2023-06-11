All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces make local gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 03:11
Ukrainian forces make local gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that Ukrainian forces achieved certain localised successes during counterattacks to the southwest and southeast of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to geolocation data from 10 June.

Source: the ISW

Details: The ISW has noted that despite the fact that geolocation footage indicates localised successes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces southwest and southeast of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian military commanders continue to claim that their troops in the area are successfully defending against Ukrainian offensive attempts.

The analysts have said that Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast continue to defend themselves against Ukrainian attacks in accordance with sound tactical defence doctrine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "ISW previously assessed that Russian forces responded to the start of Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast following established Russian doctrine, which calls for a first echelon of troops to repel or slow attacking forces with minefields, fortifications, and strongpoints, and a second echelon of forces to counterattack against any enemy breakthrough.

Russian reporting of Ukrainian assaults in southern Ukraine in recent days suggests a pattern in which Ukrainian forces conduct limited breakthroughs and temporarily occupy new positions before Russian forces later recapture or push Ukrainian forces out of those positions.

This tactical pattern indicates that Russian forces have likely maintained doctrinally sound defensive operations in southern Ukraine."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

More details: The ISW has said that Ukrainian forces are currently attempting an extremely difficult tactical operation – a frontal assault on prepared defensive positions, which is complicated by the lack of air superiority.

The Institute has also noted that the initial assaults by Ukrainian forces should not be extrapolated to predict all Ukrainian operations.

"Ukrainian forces are unsurprisingly taking casualties in initial attacks against some of the best-prepared Russian forces in Ukraine. However, initial attacks – and particularly selected footage that Russian sources are intentionally disseminating and highlighting – are not representative of all Ukrainian operations. The Russian military remains dangerous and Ukrainian forces certainly face a hard fight, but Ukraine has not yet committed the vast majority of its counteroffensive forces and Russian defenses are not uniformly strong along all sectors of the front line," the ISW added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: