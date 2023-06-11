All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Draining noticed on Dnipro's sections watering North Crimean Canal

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 09:21
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Draining noticed on Dnipro's sections watering North Crimean Canal
THE DESTROYED KAKHOVKA HPP, PHOTOS FROM UKRHYDROENERGO'S SOCIAL MEDIA

The sections of the Dnipro River that water the North Crimean Canal have developed low water marks after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukrhydroenergo, the national hydropower plant regulator, reports.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo

Details: The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir further decreases.

The level of the Kakhovka Reservoir stood at 9.35 m near the city of Nikopol as of 08:00 on 11 June. The water level has dropped by more than a metre over the past 24 hours and by more than 7 metres since the explosion took place.

Advertisement:

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Meanwhile, the water level in the Dnipro River at the Kherson mark is 4.18 metres. The indicator dropped by 0.54 metres within the past 24 hours.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ukrhydroenergo says the situation is challenging to predict and requires further monitoring.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: