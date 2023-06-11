All Sections
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Draining noticed on Dnipro's sections watering North Crimean Canal

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 09:21
THE DESTROYED KAKHOVKA HPP, PHOTOS FROM UKRHYDROENERGO'S SOCIAL MEDIA

The sections of the Dnipro River that water the North Crimean Canal have developed low water marks after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukrhydroenergo, the national hydropower plant regulator, reports.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo

Details: The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir further decreases.

The level of the Kakhovka Reservoir stood at 9.35 m near the city of Nikopol as of 08:00 on 11 June. The water level has dropped by more than a metre over the past 24 hours and by more than 7 metres since the explosion took place.

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Meanwhile, the water level in the Dnipro River at the Kherson mark is 4.18 metres. The indicator dropped by 0.54 metres within the past 24 hours.

Ukrhydroenergo says the situation is challenging to predict and requires further monitoring.

