All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy welcomes UAE delegation in Kyiv

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 10:24
Zelenskyy welcomes UAE delegation in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mariam Almheiri. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Mariam Almheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment in the United Arab Emirates and Head of the Office of International Affairs under the President of the UAE.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We appreciate this visit and consider it to be an indication of support for Ukraine by the UAE, a powerful state.

We are sincerely grateful for the Emirates’ support and we count on your country to continue this noble endeavour."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about the effects of ecocidal crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine, and stressed the importance of holding the aggressor country accountable for the crime of ecocide and compensation for the damage it caused.

Zelenskyy and Almheiri also discussed Ukraine’s Peace Formula and future investments in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: