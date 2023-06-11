Zelenskyy welcomes UAE delegation in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mariam Almheiri. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Mariam Almheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment in the United Arab Emirates and Head of the Office of International Affairs under the President of the UAE.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We appreciate this visit and consider it to be an indication of support for Ukraine by the UAE, a powerful state.

We are sincerely grateful for the Emirates’ support and we count on your country to continue this noble endeavour."

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about the effects of ecocidal crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine, and stressed the importance of holding the aggressor country accountable for the crime of ecocide and compensation for the damage it caused.

Zelenskyy and Almheiri also discussed Ukraine’s Peace Formula and future investments in Ukraine.

