If Ukraine had enough Ukrainian-made Sapsan missile systems, Russia might not have dared occupy it – Ukrainian Air Force spokesman

Sofia SeredaSunday, 11 June 2023, 12:14
Hrim-2 (Sapsan) operational-tactical missile system. Photo: Yurii Biriukov

If Ukraine had more Hrim-2 (Sapsan) operational-tactical missile systems in its arsenal, it might have deterred Russia from occupying its territories. [Hrim-2 is a Ukrainian-made short-range ballistic missile system – ed.]

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: "A ‘missile spear’? It’s unfortunate that we haven’t come up with it sooner. We used to parade Hrim-2 (Sapsan), and it’s exactly the ‘spear’ that we could’ve used to [inflict damage on Russia]. It’s possible we wouldn’t even have had to really get it out and threaten to use it.

If Ukraine had a sufficient number of Hrim-2 (Sapsan) operational-tactical missile systems, we’re not sure if Russia would’ve dared to occupy Crimea and other territories."

Details: Ihnat said that Hrim-2 (Sapsan) operational-tactical missile systems have a range of 300-500 kilometres and "would have been able to destroy Russian airfields and inflict devastating losses on Russia troops as they approached our borders."

