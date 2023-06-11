All Sections
Russian Defence Minister forces all mercenary groups to sign contract with Russian MoD; Wagner Group's Chief refuses

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 14:52
Russian Defence Minister forces all mercenary groups to sign contract with Russian MoD; Wagner Group's Chief refuses
Prigozhin, screenshot

All Russian "military volunteer formations" will be forced to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), says that the group's fighters will not do so.

Source: Russian MoD; Prigozhin's press service

Details: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order that will allegedly allow "granting 'military volunteer formations' the necessary legal status".

Russian authorities claim the state is concerned about social protection and support for these invaders.

Under this decree, Wagner PMC is considered a "military volunteer formation", and its participants must also sign a contract.

Prigozhin claimed that Shoigu's decrees apply to employees of the Russian Defence Ministry and that the Wagnerites would not sign contracts.

Quote from Prigozhin: "Wagner PMC is organically integrated into the general system, Wagner PMC coordinates its actions with generals left and right, with unit commanders, it has deep experience and is a highly efficient structure. Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency, and this is precisely because Shoigu cannot properly manage military formations…

As for what may happen after this order – we will not be given weapons and ammunition – we will find out, as they say, when the thunder strikes, they will come running and bring weapons and ammunition, begging for help."

For reference: Relations between Shoigu and Prigozhin have been very tense for a while now.

Prigozhin repeatedly criticised Shoigu during the battle for Bakhmut.

Background: On 2 June, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that representatives of the Russian MoD had laid mines on Wagner Group forces’ exit routes from Bakhmut.

