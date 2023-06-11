All Sections
Kyiv City State Administration accuses government of manipulations on shelters

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 15:19
Kyiv City State Administration accuses government of manipulations on shelters
PHOTO FROM THE PAGE OF THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported that 65% of shelters in the capital were fit for use and accused the government of manipulating the figures. Earlier, the government said that only 15% of the capital's shelters were "perfectly" suitable for use.

Source: Petro Panteleiev, Deputy Head of the KCSA, as reported by the institution’s press service

Quote from Panteleiev: "We have received the final inspection results from the Ministry of Strategic Industries: 65% of the shelters were found to be suitable for use, while 15% were found to be without any problems.

These shelters have the necessary equipment and facilities ranging from emergency ventilation and bathrooms to fire extinguishers and first aid equipment."

I emphasise that Kyiv residents can use all 65% or 3,041 shelters during air-raid warnings, and any manipulations and distorted facts in this regard will only disorient people. Some government officials manipulate the figures, claiming that only 15% of the shelters are suitable [for use]."

Details: The KCSA reported that 3,041 shelters are available for Kyiv residents to use during air-raid warnings.

Background: According to Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, only 15% of the shelters are suitable for use "without problems", and another 50% are "technically suitable, but they need to be put in order".

