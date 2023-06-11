All Sections
Trains stopped in Crimea, presumably due to explosion on railway

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 20:15
Stock photo: PIXABAY

Trains were stopped in Russian-occupied Crimea due to damage to the railway.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the occupation authorities of the Russian-occupied Crimea, Baza Telegram channel 

Quote: "In the Kirov Oblast of Crimea, train traffic was suspended due to damage to the railway. The estimated time to fix the problems is from three to four hours. All relevant services are working on the spot. A bus transfer will be organised for the passengers. There are no casualties."

Details: Later, Aksyonov said that traffic on the railway section in Kirov Oblast of Crimea was restored.

Telegram channel Baza reports that an explosion occurred right in front of a train in Crimea.

"The locomotive driver, seeing an explosion on the railway, managed to pull the emergency brake in time. Glass shattered from the blast wave in the cockpit, the driver himself was not injured," reports the Telegram channel.

The explosion on the railway in Crimea was reported by a number of Russian Telegram channels.

