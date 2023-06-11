All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trains stopped in Crimea, presumably due to explosion on railway

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 20:15
Trains stopped in Crimea, presumably due to explosion on railway
Stock photo: PIXABAY

Trains were stopped in Russian-occupied Crimea due to damage to the railway.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the occupation authorities of the Russian-occupied Crimea, Baza Telegram channel 

Quote: "In the Kirov Oblast of Crimea, train traffic was suspended due to damage to the railway. The estimated time to fix the problems is from three to four hours. All relevant services are working on the spot. A bus transfer will be organised for the passengers. There are no casualties."

Details: Later, Aksyonov said that traffic on the railway section in Kirov Oblast of Crimea was restored.

Advertisement:

Telegram channel Baza reports that an explosion occurred right in front of a train in Crimea.

"The locomotive driver, seeing an explosion on the railway, managed to pull the emergency brake in time. Glass shattered from the blast wave in the cockpit, the driver himself was not injured," reports the Telegram channel.

The explosion on the railway in Crimea was reported by a number of Russian Telegram channels.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

Сhief rabbi of Ukraine responded to Putin's statement about Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to convene National Security and Defence Council to discuss corruption in courts and readiness of shelters

updatedMissile strike on 16 June: air defence shot down 6 Kinzhals and 6 Kalibr missiles

Germany to supply 64 more guided missiles for Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine

videoSouth African president arrives in Ukraine to offer peace for refusing to arrest Putin

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:38
South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine
20:20
US Congress proposed to approve financing for the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
19:59
Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia
19:46
For the first time, Moldova's pro-Russian faction declared that Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine
19:40
videoCommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces visits frontline on Bakhmut front
19:33
Belgium announced the 15th package of military assistance for Ukraine – with armoured vehicles
19:24
Сhief rabbi of Ukraine responded to Putin's statement about Zelenskyy
19:24
Occupiers arranged a torture chamber in a school in Kherson Oblast
19:17
21 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces recorded in past day – General Staff report
18:48
photoOlena Zelenska receives international award for her contribution to protection of mental health of Ukrainians
All News
Advertisement: