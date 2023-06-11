Zelenskyy reveals where people who were fired at by Russians were evacuated from

Civilians who were fired upon by Russian troops during the evacuation in the Kherson Oblast were rescued from the village of Kardashynka on the Russian-occupied left bank.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Russian terrorists continue to target evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats on which people are taken out.

Today, as a result of one of these attacks, three people were killed. My condolences to the family and friends.

Another 10 people were injured, including two police officers.

It was an evacuation from the village of Kardashynka on the left bank of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Russians created this disaster by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, abandoned people to their fate in flooded cities and villages, and then fired at the boats on which these people are being evacuated

"Even animals are more moral than you, the Russian state," he said.

Earlier: On Sunday, Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

The National Police reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast this time.

