All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reveals where people who were fired at by Russians were evacuated from

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 21:46
Zelenskyy reveals where people who were fired at by Russians were evacuated from

Civilians who were fired upon by Russian troops during the evacuation in the Kherson Oblast were rescued from the village of Kardashynka on the Russian-occupied left bank.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Russian terrorists continue to target evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats on which people are taken out.

Advertisement:

Today, as a result of one of these attacks, three people were killed. My condolences to the family and friends.

Another 10 people were injured, including two police officers.

It was an evacuation from the village of Kardashynka on the left bank of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Russians created this disaster by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, abandoned people to their fate in flooded cities and villages, and then fired at the boats on which these people are being evacuated

"Even animals are more moral than you, the Russian state," he said.

Earlier: On Sunday, Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

The National Police reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast this time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: