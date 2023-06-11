All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reveals where people who were fired at by Russians were evacuated from

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 21:46
Zelenskyy reveals where people who were fired at by Russians were evacuated from

Civilians who were fired upon by Russian troops during the evacuation in the Kherson Oblast were rescued from the village of Kardashynka on the Russian-occupied left bank.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Russian terrorists continue to target evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats on which people are taken out.

Today, as a result of one of these attacks, three people were killed. My condolences to the family and friends.

Advertisement:

Another 10 people were injured, including two police officers.

It was an evacuation from the village of Kardashynka on the left bank of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Russians created this disaster by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, abandoned people to their fate in flooded cities and villages, and then fired at the boats on which these people are being evacuated

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Even animals are more moral than you, the Russian state," he said.

Earlier: On Sunday, Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

The National Police reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast this time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: