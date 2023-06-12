All Sections
70% of Kryvyi Rih may be left without water after blowing up of Kakhovka dam

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 02:15
70% of Kryvyi Rih may be left without water after blowing up of Kakhovka dam
Photo: UK.WIKIPEDIA.ORG

The water supply from the Kakhovka Reservoir to the Pivdenne Reservoir, which provides water to 70% of Kryvyi Rih, has been stopped since 8 June due to the blowing up of the dam.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Council, on Telegram

Details: Vilkul urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to reduce their water consumption by 40%. Otherwise, according to him, 70% of the city will remain without a water supply in a month. He noted that in the Nikopol district, water supply has already been stopped in Pokrov, Marhanetsk, part of the Pokrov hromada, and the Tomakivka, Myrivka, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Quote: "On Thursday [8 June] at 03:20 at night, the level dropped below our water intake. This means that the Kakhovka water has stopped flowing into our Pivdenne Reservoir – the operating system for pumping water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to the Pivdenne Reservoir, from which water is supplied to 70% of the city, became unusable...

This is the case when the development of the situation really depends on each of you. The first option is that we do not save, and in a month, 70% of the city will be without water. The second option is to save and gain time to carry out the necessary work. There are no other options.

Industrial companies have already reduced consumption to a minimum, and settlements near the city, which are supplied by Kryvbasvodokanal, receive water four hours a day. But the main consumer of water is the city’s population. And everyone needs to reduce their water consumption by 40%. Everyone should do this."

Background: On 8 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in his native Kryvyi Rih to consider the water supply problem in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

