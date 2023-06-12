All Sections
Discontent of soldiers' mothers in Russia is gaining dangerous momentum

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 02:59
Discontent of soldiers' mothers in Russia is gaining dangerous momentum
HANNA MALIAR. PHOTO: MALIAR’S FACEBOOK

The Russian authorities are fearing discontent among the mothers of conscripted Russians, and therefore the Russian command is sending recruited convicts to the frontline, where there may be heavy losses.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers' mothers in Russia began to unite long ago because their government is constantly at war. Not all Russian women are ready to lose their children for the sake of the dictator's ambitions.

Now, the discontent of Russian mothers is gaining dangerous momentum. Therefore, the Russian Federation is sending units formed from convicts to areas where large losses are predicted. Their deaths are not so noticeable in Russian society."

Background: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cases of disobedience, sabotage and desertion have become more frequent among the conscripts in the Russian army.

