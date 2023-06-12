All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Discontent of soldiers' mothers in Russia is gaining dangerous momentum

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 02:59
Discontent of soldiers' mothers in Russia is gaining dangerous momentum
HANNA MALIAR. PHOTO: MALIAR’S FACEBOOK

The Russian authorities are fearing discontent among the mothers of conscripted Russians, and therefore the Russian command is sending recruited convicts to the frontline, where there may be heavy losses.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers' mothers in Russia began to unite long ago because their government is constantly at war. Not all Russian women are ready to lose their children for the sake of the dictator's ambitions.

Advertisement:

Now, the discontent of Russian mothers is gaining dangerous momentum. Therefore, the Russian Federation is sending units formed from convicts to areas where large losses are predicted. Their deaths are not so noticeable in Russian society."

Background: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cases of disobedience, sabotage and desertion have become more frequent among the conscripts in the Russian army.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: