All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army conscripts increasingly disobeying orders: offenders sent to assault Ukrainian positions

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 07:11
Russian army conscripts increasingly disobeying orders: offenders sent to assault Ukrainian positions
RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Cases of disobedience, sabotage and desertion in the Russian army  have become more frequent among conscripts, with offenders being sent to assault companies.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "Due to the absence of a legal provision on the deadline for military service in the Russian army, the lack of significant achievements on the battlefield and the spread of panic about future prospects, cases of disobedience, sabotage, non-statutory relations and desertion have become more frequent among Russian conscripts.

Advertisement:

To address these problems, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has issued a decision ordering commanders of formations and military units to identify and assign such individuals to assault companies for further use in so-called ‘cannon fodder assaults’."

Background: About 40 Russian servicemen deserted their positions in Svatove in Luhansk Oblast on 2 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: