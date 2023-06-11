All Sections
Russian army conscripts increasingly disobeying orders: offenders sent to assault Ukrainian positions

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 07:11
RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Cases of disobedience, sabotage and desertion in the Russian army  have become more frequent among conscripts, with offenders being sent to assault companies.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "Due to the absence of a legal provision on the deadline for military service in the Russian army, the lack of significant achievements on the battlefield and the spread of panic about future prospects, cases of disobedience, sabotage, non-statutory relations and desertion have become more frequent among Russian conscripts.

To address these problems, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has issued a decision ordering commanders of formations and military units to identify and assign such individuals to assault companies for further use in so-called ‘cannon fodder assaults’."

Background: About 40 Russian servicemen deserted their positions in Svatove in Luhansk Oblast on 2 June.

