Ukrainian defenders post video of them destroying Russian T-80 using UAVs

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 05:47
Ukrainian defenders post video of them destroying Russian T-80 using UAVs
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has posted a video of the Akhilles UAV strike company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Ivan Sirko attacking a Russian T-80 tank and its crew with the help of the Army of Drones [a state-launched Ukrainian project for the systematic procurement of UAVs – ed.].

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian defenders reportedly destroyed the Russian vehicle on the Kupiansk front.

The video captures a Russian tank catching fire due to a drone attack. The occupiers were trying to put out the fire. However, after a while, they were hit by a projectile dropped from a UAV.

Advertisement:

Background: One drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front destroyed several pieces of Russian military equipment and an ammunition storage point.

