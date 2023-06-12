Ukrainian defenders post video of them destroying Russian T-80 using UAVs

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has posted a video of the Akhilles UAV strike company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Ivan Sirko attacking a Russian T-80 tank and its crew with the help of the Army of Drones [a state-launched Ukrainian project for the systematic procurement of UAVs – ed.].

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian defenders reportedly destroyed the Russian vehicle on the Kupiansk front.

The video captures a Russian tank catching fire due to a drone attack. The occupiers were trying to put out the fire. However, after a while, they were hit by a projectile dropped from a UAV.

Advertisement:

Background: One drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front destroyed several pieces of Russian military equipment and an ammunition storage point.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!