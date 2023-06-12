Ukrainian defenders kill another 540 Russians and destroy 10 artillery systems
Monday, 12 June 2023, 09:06
Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 216,000 Russian invaders and destroyed 3,931 tanks, 7,636 armoured combat vehicles and 3,746 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 12 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 216,180 (+540) military personnel
- 3,931 (+5) tanks
- 7,636 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,746 (+10) artillery systems
- 601 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 362 (+0) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,307 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,183 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,471 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 510 (+1) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
