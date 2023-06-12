Ukrainian defenders kill another 540 Russians and destroy 10 artillery systems

Ukrainian defenders have killed more than 216,000 Russian invaders and destroyed 3,931 tanks, 7,636 armoured combat vehicles and 3,746 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 12 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 216,180 (+540) military personnel

3,931 (+5) tanks

7,636 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

3,746 (+10) artillery systems

601 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

362 (+0) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+0) helicopters

3,307 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

1,183 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,471 (+10) vehicles and tankers

510 (+1) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!