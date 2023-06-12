Pope's envoy announces trip to Moscow

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the special envoy of Pope Francis, plans to visit the Russian capital, Moscow, after his trip to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Italian TV channel Rai

Details: According to Zuppi, the trip to Moscow is "the second part of the peace plan" developed in the Vatican.

During his stay in Moscow, the Pope's envoy will hold talks with representatives of the Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to Zuppi, now the main thing for Ukraine is "peace and justice".

Quote: "There can be no peace without justice. Without justice, peace will not last. Justice without peace would be an injustice. On the one hand, it is necessary to restore justice, and on the other, it is necessary to establish peace. We believe that. There must be peace and justice," the cardinal said.

Background: On 6 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky received a visit from Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a special representative of the Pope, who was visiting Ukraine.

The envoy of Francis arrived in Kyiv the day before and also held talks with the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and some officials, in particular Dmytro Lubinets, Ombudsman, who discussed the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Zuppi also visited Bucha, where he honoured the memory of the victims and laid a bouquet.

Earlier, it became known that Pope Francis asked the head of the Italian episcopate, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to create a peacekeeping mission for the war in Ukraine. This is probably the mission that the Pope spoke about during his visit to Hungary in April without disclosing details.

