All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pope's envoy announces trip to Moscow

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 10:49

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the special envoy of Pope Francis, plans to visit the Russian capital, Moscow, after his trip to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Italian TV channel Rai

Details: According to Zuppi, the trip to Moscow is "the second part of the peace plan" developed in the Vatican.

During his stay in Moscow, the Pope's envoy will hold talks with representatives of the Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Advertisement:

According to Zuppi, now the main thing for Ukraine is "peace and justice".

Quote: "There can be no peace without justice. Without justice, peace will not last. Justice without peace would be an injustice. On the one hand, it is necessary to restore justice, and on the other, it is necessary to establish peace. We believe that. There must be peace and justice," the cardinal said.

Background: On 6 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky received a visit from Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a special representative of the Pope, who was visiting Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The envoy of Francis arrived in Kyiv the day before and also held talks with the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and some officials, in particular Dmytro Lubinets, Ombudsman, who discussed the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Zuppi also visited Bucha, where he honoured the memory of the victims and laid a bouquet.

Earlier, it became known that Pope Francis asked the head of the Italian episcopate, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to create a peacekeeping mission for the war in Ukraine. This is probably the mission that the Pope spoke about during his visit to Hungary in April without disclosing details.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: