All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kadyrov mercenaries sign contract that Prigozhin refused to sign with Russian Defence Ministry on camera

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 11:00
Kadyrov mercenaries sign contract that Prigozhin refused to sign with Russian Defence Ministry on camera
SCREENSHOT FROM RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued an order obliging all "volunteer formations" to sign a contract with the ministry by 1 July "to increase the effectiveness of their deployment" in the war in Ukraine. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's mercenaries from the Akhmat detachment were the first to sign such a document on camera.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry and Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, on Telegram

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "A contract defining the legal regulation and activities of Akhmat volunteer units in the area of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine − ed.], as well as the extension of social protection and support measures established by the state to volunteers and their families, has been signed by Alexei Kim, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and Adam Dashaev, director of the Russian Special Forces University."

Details: State Duma member Adam Delimkhanov, who attended the signing of the contract, claimed that "All commanders of volunteer units and detachments will also be happy to sign this contract because it gives a serviceman the same status as in the Ministry of Defence."

Advertisement:

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, however, said immediately after the order was issued that he "won’t be signing any contracts with Shoigu".

At the same time, Prigozhin admitted that the Ministry of Defence could stop supplying Wagner with ammunition following his refusal.

Quote from Prigozhin: "What may happen after this order − that we won’t be given weapons and ammunition − we’ll figure it out, as they say. When the storm hits, they’ll come running and bring weapons and ammunition, asking us to ‘help’."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On 10 June, the Russian Defenсe Ministry announced that "to increase the effectiveness of the deployment of volunteer formations as part of the Joint Group of Forces", Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu had signed a decree stipulating that all "volunteer detachments" must sign a contract with the Defence Ministry by 1 July.
  • The conclusion of contracts with the state will reportedly provide for the extension of social protection and support measures intended for the military to volunteers and their family members.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: