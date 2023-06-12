Kadyrov mercenaries sign contract that Prigozhin refused to sign with Russian Defence Ministry on camera

The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued an order obliging all "volunteer formations" to sign a contract with the ministry by 1 July "to increase the effectiveness of their deployment" in the war in Ukraine. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's mercenaries from the Akhmat detachment were the first to sign such a document on camera.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry and Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, on Telegram

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "A contract defining the legal regulation and activities of Akhmat volunteer units in the area of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine − ed.], as well as the extension of social protection and support measures established by the state to volunteers and their families, has been signed by Alexei Kim, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and Adam Dashaev, director of the Russian Special Forces University."

Details: State Duma member Adam Delimkhanov, who attended the signing of the contract, claimed that "All commanders of volunteer units and detachments will also be happy to sign this contract because it gives a serviceman the same status as in the Ministry of Defence."

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, however, said immediately after the order was issued that he "won’t be signing any contracts with Shoigu".

At the same time, Prigozhin admitted that the Ministry of Defence could stop supplying Wagner with ammunition following his refusal.

Quote from Prigozhin: "What may happen after this order − that we won’t be given weapons and ammunition − we’ll figure it out, as they say. When the storm hits, they’ll come running and bring weapons and ammunition, asking us to ‘help’."

Background:

On 10 June, the Russian Defenсe Ministry announced that "to increase the effectiveness of the deployment of volunteer formations as part of the Joint Group of Forces", Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu had signed a decree stipulating that all "volunteer detachments" must sign a contract with the Defence Ministry by 1 July.

The conclusion of contracts with the state will reportedly provide for the extension of social protection and support measures intended for the military to volunteers and their family members.

